|
|
Mary Louise Wilkinson
Louisville - Mary Louise Wilkinson, 84, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Norton Hospital.
She was born July 18, 1935 in Louisville one of five children born to the late Louis F. and Claudia L. McClure Cavanaugh.
Mary was an instructor for fire and rescue for the state of KY for many years. She was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross and a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, James F.; infant daughter, Mary and sister, Carol Vetter.
Mary is survived by her two sons, David Wilkinson and Richard (Coleen) Wilkinson; two grandchildren, Sarah and Sean Wilkinson and three sisters, Anne DuPuis (Bruce), Sharon Bedwell and Kathleen Forrester.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 10 am Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Highway, Louisville. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Heart, American Cancer of American Red Cross.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 7, 2019