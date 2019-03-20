|
|
Mary Louise Willinghurst Kilkelly
Louisville - 76, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Baptist Health Palliative Care with her family by her side.
She was a 1960 graduate of Assumption High School and was retired from The University of Louisville Orthopedic Surgery Academic Office. Mary was also a member of St. Athanasius Church, and AMVETS Post 61 Ladies Auxiliary.
Left to cherish her memory, her husband of over 50 years, Charles "Pat" Kilkelly; daughter, Shannon Kelting (Chris); sons, Kevin (Cindy) & Sean; three grandchildren, Cayman Kelting, Caina Kelting & Sabrina Henson (Ryan); great-grandson, Brantley Henson; sisters, Joan Willinghurst & Barbara Gatton; step-sister, Sharron Ellis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Mass Friday, March 22, 2019 11am at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019