Mary Lucille Baskette



Louisville - 78 died Monday at Norton Audubon Hospital.



Survived by her husband William Paul, children, William Jr. ( Sarah) and LaTanya Baskette; 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Eric, Donta, and Evelyn; 8 great grandchildren.



Services private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.









