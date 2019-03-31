Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Mary Wimsatt
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
2914 So. 3rd St.
Mary Lucille Wimsatt


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lucille Wimsatt Obituary
Mary Lucille Wimsatt

Louisville - Mary Lucille Wimsatt, 95, of South Louisville passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019. Mary was born on August 24, 1923 in Fredericktown, KY to the late John and Carro (Wheatly) Smith. She was a longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Wimsatt and two sons, Steven and Billy Wimsatt. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Thompson (Philip), Martha Stargel (Jimmy), Nancy Jenkins (Danny), and Sheila Bagshaw; sons, Robert, Sammy (Cheryl), Kenny (Joy), Doug and Timothy Wimsatt; sisters, Ruth Cassidy and Edna Wells; a brother, John Smith; 21 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 15 great great grandchildren. A funeral mass of celebration for Mrs. Wimsatt will be held at 9:30 am Tuesday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2914 So. 3rd St. with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. from 2-8 pm on Sunday and noon to 8 pm Monday. Memorial gift may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
