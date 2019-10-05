|
Mary Lynne Thomas
Louisville - Mary Lynne Thomas, 69, entered Eternal Life Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Lynne was born in Louisville to the late George William and Mary Elizabeth Blume. She faithfully served her family as a wife, mother, and grandmother, more affectionately "Bong". Lynne was known by many to be a woman of faith, a cheerful giver, and exceptional example for how to live one's own life. She was a longtime member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church. She lived out her faith and nurtured her relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ, at Southeast Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 38 years, Tom Thomas III.
Survivors include her daughters, Tiffany Murphy (Mike), Tina Posey (Cliff), and Tara Osbourne (Todd); grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Trey, Riley, Brady and Macy; siblings, Laraine Garpetti (Gary), Sharon Powers, Carole Blume, Larry Blume (Carol) and Ron Blume (Angie); sister-in-law, Michele Griffin (Kenny); brothers-in-law, Steve Thomas (Donna) and Ed Holsclaw (Bobbie); several nieces, nephews, and two great nieces.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church - Chapel in the Woods, with a burial to occur at a later date.
Lynne's family would like to offer a special thanks to her four caregivers and extended family. Your love and devotion to her will never be forgotten.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019