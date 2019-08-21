Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist
2600 Virginia Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary M. Douglas Johnson

Louisville - 67, passed away Wednesday, August14, 2019.

She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.

She is survived by her children, Charles Douglas (Patrease), Corey Douglas, Sr.(Denise) and Heather Hitchcock (Michael); brother, Johnnie Ray; sisters, Kathy and Tempy Douglas and a host of family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
