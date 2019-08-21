|
|
Mary M. Douglas Johnson
Louisville - 67, passed away Wednesday, August14, 2019.
She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.
She is survived by her children, Charles Douglas (Patrease), Corey Douglas, Sr.(Denise) and Heather Hitchcock (Michael); brother, Johnnie Ray; sisters, Kathy and Tempy Douglas and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Pleasant View Baptist, 2600 Virginia Ave, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019