Mary Mahin
Louisville - 73, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Louisville Urban League, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Deacon Wives & Widowed Council.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome Mahin; son Jonathan Mahin ((Sirlivia); grandchildren, Kingston and Kherington Mahin; brother, Charles Bradley Sr. (Joan), and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 6pm-9pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3815 W. Broadway. Funeral 11am Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the church, burial in Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020