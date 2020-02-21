Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
3815 W. Broadway
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
3815 W. Broadway
Mary Mahin

Mary Mahin Obituary
Mary Mahin

Louisville - 73, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020

She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Louisville Urban League, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Deacon Wives & Widowed Council.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome Mahin; son Jonathan Mahin ((Sirlivia); grandchildren, Kingston and Kherington Mahin; brother, Charles Bradley Sr. (Joan), and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 6pm-9pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3815 W. Broadway. Funeral 11am Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the church, burial in Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
