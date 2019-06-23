Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Rd
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
914 Old Harrods Creek Rd
Mary Margaret Ballard

Mary Margaret Ballard Obituary
Mary Margaret Ballard

Louisville - 84, passed away Saturday, May 25 2019.

A Louisville native, Mary Margaret was a real estate agent for 47 years. Her passion was finding the perfect home for her endearing clients, whom always developed into lifelong friends. She also loved camping, yard sales and her precious family.

Preceding Mary Margaret in death is her husband of 58 years, Matthew Beam Ballard; her parents, Richard and Katherine Houpt, and her son-in-law, Michael Q.Murray.

Left to cherish Mary Margaret's memory is her daughter, Kathleen Ballard Murray; and grandchildren, Patrick Murray, Katherine Murray, and William Murray of Sierra Madre CA.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Epiphany Catholic Church (914 Old Harrods Creek Rd) with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville (12900 Shelbyville Rd).

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts and contributions may be made to Presentation Academy and St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019
