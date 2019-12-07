|
|
Mary Margaret Hook
Jeffersonville - Mary Margaret Hook, 93, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away at home on December 6, 2019 surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Monday and after 9 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Marg was born on April 21, 1926 in Kansas City, MO to the late Marvin and Gertrude Moore. She was a Graduate of Jeffersonville High School Class of 1944 and then worked for the FBI in Washington D.C, before meeting Harry and getting married. She was a longtime member of Cook Memorial United Methodist Church. She loved to spend her time playing golf and was a member of the Women Falls City Golf Association and Ladies Golf Association of Jeff-Elks Club, where she won 14 club championships. She was most recently a member of Mission Valley Golf Club in Venice, FL.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Walter Hook; son, Dennis Patrick Hook; and infant son, James Carl Hook.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Kay Hesen (Larry), and Lisa Kelley (Lyle); granddaughter, Alicia Kelley Heazlitt; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Cameron; and step-grandchildren, Alex, Emily, and Hannah Hesen.
Memorial contributions can be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019