Mary Margaret "Marg" JonesLouisville - Mary Margaret "Marg" Jones, 79, of Louisville, passed into eternal peace and rest on July 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Roth and Irvin Richardson, husband Buddy Lee Jones, infant son Robert Lee, and brothers Tom (Mary), Terry, Eddie, and half-sister Laura Foy. She is survived by her children, Mary Barrett (Bob), Michael (Pam), and Timothy (Karen), grandchildren Jessica Heil (Jimmy), Zachary A. Jones, Jacob Jones, her brother Michael (Linda), half-brothers Larry Huston (Cheryl), Ron and John Richardson, and Jimmy Hammer.Marg met her lifelong friend, Lulu, while working at Owen Mathison Powder Plant, Indiana. When Marg took a job at G.E., she made sure her friend got a job there as well. Marg worked all the time, whether at her job or in her home, taking care of her children and family. She worked energetically and tirelessly, always finding time to care for others in need with food and gifts, given in secret. Her Sunday dinners were a special time for her family, to whom she was fiercely devoted. Her desserts were legendary and much anticipated at family gatherings. Marg was hard-working, loyal and completely committed to her loved ones.The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at The Legacy at English Station for the care and compassion they gave Marg during her stay there. She was a beloved resident and entertained them with her lively personality.Marg was a long-standing member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Louisville.Funeral service will be 12pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10am-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home. A private entombment will be in Resthaven Memorial Park.Due to COVID-19, masks will be required at the funeral home.