Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
More Obituaries for Mary Kilroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret Kilroy Obituary
Mary Margaret Kilroy

Louisville - Mary Margaret Kilroy, 93, formally of Louisville, KY, went home to her heavenly father on March 23, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born to John and Eva Malone in Kearny, NE. Her parents died when she was 6 years old and was raised by her Aunt Helen and Uncle Ad Christ in North Platt, NE.

She went to Louisville, KY to attend Ursuline College and met her husband, Frank Martin Kilroy. (deceased 2009) She was a faithful Catholic and served as a Member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Choir, a Pianist and an Organist for the Church

She and Frank loved to travel and explored the US. with their children. Later in life, she always enjoyed a margarita served by Roberto and never met a dessert she did not like!

She lived with her son Gary and daughter-in-law Tammy in Brandon, FL

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Frank M. Kilroy and son Kevin Kilroy.

She is survived by her sons, Michael J. and Gary M. Kilroy (Tammy); daughter Monica A. Kemper (Edmund); Grandchildren, Theresa Everly, Chase Kilroy (Hope), Ashley Kemper, Jessica Kemper and Matthew Kemper; four Great-Grandchildren; and her lifelong friends, Florence and Ilsa.

To help contain and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by minimizing in-person interaction, there will be a private graveside funeral service at this time followed at a later date by a memorial celebration of life.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road "in St. Matthews" has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
