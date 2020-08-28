Mary Margaret Mulvihill
Louisville - Mary Margaret (Mullaney) Mulvihill entered peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020, surrounded by family and friends who had gathered at her home to pray and say their good-byes to their loved one. True to her determination to stand up to challenges with calm tenacity, Mary Margaret fought an aggressive form of cancer for several years before succumbing to it.
Unable to take part in this final farewell were Mary Margaret's Irish relatives. Mary Margaret was fortunate to have met Eamon, who immigrated to the United States as a young man. Their marriage brought about a union of families that bonded them for life in love and loyalty. Mary Margaret and Eamon relished their trips to Ireland, where they shared in its unique culture of hospitality in the pubs and in the homes of relatives. They also enjoyed hosting the "blow-outs" at their home to welcome their Irish family as well as vacationing with them in Florida, a favorite spot for Mary Margaret, a great lover of the sun, attested to by her year-round tan.
Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her dear husband of 51 years, Eamon, and by her parents, Joseph Raymond and Flora Katherine Mullaney.
On a wall in her entry hall, Mary Margaret has displayed photographs and other memorabilia of persons whom she admired for their commitment to compassionate public service. In characteristic fashion, she papered the wall with these mementoes, which include the Kennedys, Pope Francis, Barack and Michelle Obama, Mother Catherine Spalding, Muhammad Ali and many others. According to her definition, greatness involves lifting up the powerless to a better life so that they can experience hope.
In her professional as well as her private life, Mary Margaret practiced the virtues that she demanded of those whom she admired. Her career as an Alderwoman during the Harvey Sloane administration and as a public service advocate during the Abramson administration offered her the opportunity to direct her remarkable energy and resourcefulness to benefit her needy brothers and sisters in the community. Chief among her many volunteer activities are her longtime service at the St. John's Center for Men and her service to her alma mater, Presentation Academy, as board member, fundraiser and generous contributor. Perhaps the most visible demonstration of her efforts to create an awareness of and appreciation for those who have dedicated their lives to improving the lot of others is the bronze statue of Mother Catherine Spalding, SCN, which is installed on the grounds of the Cathedral of the Assumption. This is the first statue of a woman to be publicly displayed in Louisville. Mary Margaret chaired the Mother Catherine Spalding Committee and under her leadership, it was able to raise the funds to create and maintain the statue of this remarkable woman.
No account of Mary Margaret's public activities is complete without an acknowledgement of the spiritual life which inspired them. Her days began with attendance at mass, a habit that she continued up to the last few days of her life, when she was too weak to drive her sporty, convertible BMW to church. Her Catholic faith was at the center of her life, a constant inspiration to her to love and to be generous with her time, talent and treasure.
It is no exaggeration to say that through her public service, Mary Margaret gave herself to the community. The community will ever be richer for this great gift of a truly beautiful person.
Mary Margaret is survived by her sons, Tom and his children, Lauren and Brendan; Patrick (Jennifer) and their children, Jack, Jacob, and Katie; her twin brother, Joseph Raymond Mullaney, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Mulvihill Family would like to express gratitude to Mary Margaret's caregivers, especially Geetha Joseph, M.D., and the staff at Baptist Health Medical CBC Group and Esther Costel, M.D. Particular thanks are also extended to Cathy Smith, who attended to both Eamon and Mary Margaret in their last days.
Visitation will take place at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205, Monday, August 31st, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow. A wake will take place immediately following the Service at Tim Tam's Tavern, 1022 Clarks Lane, Louisville, KY 40217. For those who cannot gather due to Covid-19, the Service will be live streamed at any of the following:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaintAgnesCatholicCommunity
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/SaintAgnesCatholicCommunity
Website: http://stagneslouisville.org/liturgystream
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. John's Center for Men (700 East Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40202) or to Presentation Academy (South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40203).