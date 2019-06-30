|
|
Mary Margaret "Marge" Werth
Louisville - Mary Margaret "Marge" Werth, 83, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was the former Mary Margaret Fleischer, a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, St. Ann's Confraternity and American Legion Auxiliary Highland Post #201.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen F. Werth; parents Roy and Margaret Fleischer; and brothers, Charles, Richard and Edward Fleischer.
Survivors include her stepmother, Karlene Fleischer; half-brother, Timothy Fleischer; half-sister, Carol Bottoms; nephews, Charles Jr. (Theresa), Richard (Kelley), William (Anne) and Larry Fleischer; nieces, Jan Marie Fleischer and Becky Fowler; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-8pm Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12pm Tuesday at St. John Paul II, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019