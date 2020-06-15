Mary Marie Case
Mary Marie Case

Louisville - Mary Marie Case, 81, of Louisville, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at Park Terrace Nursing Home. She was born on December 20, 1938 in Hardinsburg, Ky. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Paul Case Jr.; Brothers, Paul Gene Logsdon, Donnie Logsdon, and Oscar Lowery; Sisters, Geneva Lawrence, Lola Elkins and Sharon Johnson. She is survived by her two sons, Paul Donald Case (Lois) and Ron Case; Three daughters, Pam McGaughey (Joe), Paula Binkley (Johnny), Peggy Loper (Tom); ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and a brother, Marshal Lowery (Paula); Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 2pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Entombment in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Her Visitation will be after 12noon on Thursday at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
