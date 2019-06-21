|
|
Mary Martha Davis
Elizabeth, IN - Mary Martha Davis, 85 died Wednesday, June 19, in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born July 6, 1933 in Louisville, KY to John W. Ditto and Mary Ann Cooper Ditto Winders.
She was she was a member of St Peter Catholic Church in Elizabeth, IN, a homemaker who loved to cook and bake, a South Central fan, a Girl Scout Leader, a Floyd Memorial Auxiliary volunteer and a supporter of Our Lady of Providence High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph J. Davis, (2005), a son Charles Robert Davis, (1978), two brothers, John W. Ditto II and Harold Ditto and one sister, Mildred Clark.
She is survived by her children, Jay (Charlotte) Davis of Newburgh, IN, Pat Davis of Elizabeth, IN, Martha Ann (Mark) Bennett of Greensboro, NC, and David (Jonna) Davis of Elizabeth, IN, Mary (Steve) Slotten of Elizabeth, IN, 14 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:00 AM, Monday, June 24, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Elizabeth, IN. Visitation will begin Saturday, June 22, at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Sunday, 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary Service at 6:00 PM, Monday, June 24 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, IN.
Interment will be at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, in Elizabeth, Indiana
The family request memorial donations be made to: St. Peter's Church Cemetery Fund, 7780 Buena Vista Rd. SE, Elizabeth, IN 47117.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019