Mary Martha Dilger
Louisville - Mary Martha Dilger died at Nazareth Home on September 15, 2019. Martha was born on June 12, 1941, the first of three daughters of Robert J. and Mary Schneider Dilger.
She lived a joyful, fulfilling life as a caring nurse, dear friend, favorite aunt and generous volunteer. Martha was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Spalding College, and Saint Louis University from which she received her MS in Cardiovascular Nursing. After graduation, she worked at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in nursing administration but devoted the majority of her career to coronary patient care at Humana Hospital Suburban.
As a leader in the nursing field, Martha shared her expertise with numerous boards, including the Kentucky Council of Higher Education and the Nursing Advisory Committees of the University of Louisville and Bellarmine College. She was especially devoted to St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and served on their Alumnae Association board of directors for many years, including a term as president. Martha was a longtime volunteer at Sacred Heart Village, Friend for Life, and as a Eucharistic minister for Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her beloved sister Marian Dilger Usalis and her brothers in law, George J. Usalis and R. Michael Kelly.
She is survived by her sister Ruth Dilger Kelly and by her nieces and nephews: Mary Beth Low and her husband Rob, Edward Usalis and his wife Gina, Lawrence Kelly and his wife Emily, Timothy Kelly and his wife Christine, and Colleen Abate and her husband Michael. Aunt Martha was also much loved by her fourteen great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 4-7:00PM at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road.
In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy to Sacred Heart Academy.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019