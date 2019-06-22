|
Mary Martha (Hays) Maloney
Louisville - Mary Martha (Hays) Maloney, RN, 94, went home to her Lord 19 June 2019 while at home with her family. She was the oldest daughter of Leonard J. and Mary C. (Martin) Hays of St Matthews, Kentucky, born 12 June 1925.
Mary Martha was a veteran of WWII and deployed with her husband and sons during the Korean War. She was a Companion of the Military Order of World Wars, Marine Corps League, and a Kentucky Colonel. She was a faithful member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
While a student nurse at St Anthony Hospital, Mary Martha served in the Army Nurse Cadet Corps. She was graduated as Registered Nurse and received an Honorable Discharge as 2d Lt, Army Nurse Corps. She then pursued & received her BSN from Nazareth College (now Spalding University). Mary Martha continued nursing in hospital, medical practice, and private duty settings until 2003. She retired as Director of Nursing, Hillcreek Manor Subacute Hospital.
Mary Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Captain (USAF. Ret) Edward J Maloney II, her parents, all siblings, a son, Terrence S. Maloney, infant granddaughter, Mary Catherine Maloney and a daughter-in-law, Sue (Prewitt) Maloney.
Survivors include sons Lt Col (USA Ret) Edward J. Maloney III, Michael D Maloney (Sharon), Kevin L. Maloney, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces & nephews, and especially her care-giver niece Laura Hays RN.
A memorial service will be 10 AM, Friday, 28 Jun 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road. A private interment will be conducted at Central Kentucky Veterans Cemetery.
The family request Memorial Donations be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road "in St. Matthews" has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019
