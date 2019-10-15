Services
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 697-4696
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Mechanicsburg, PA
Mary Martha Pfalzer Hagan


1927 - 2019
Mary Martha Pfalzer Hagan Obituary
Mary Martha Pfalzer Hagan

Mary Martha Pfalzer Hagan passed away October 1, 2019. She was born June 29, 1927, the daughter of Albert and Edna Pfalzer. She was pre deceased by her siblings Edna Mahaffey, Bob, Albert Jr., Jim, Dorothy Kleinschmidt, and Virginia Albert. At the age of 17, Martha entered the Ursuline Order where she was the youngest novitiate for 3 years. During her time with the Ursuline's, she taught at numerous high schools and was the principal of Ursuline Academy in Louisville, Ky. She earned a Doctorate Degree and after leaving the Order, worked with the Harrisburg Pennsylvania Social Service Department. She retired as Supervisor of Child Welfare after 22 years of service. She lived happily with her husband, James E. Hagan for 46 years. They retired in Camp Hill, PA where they raised Alaskan Huskies and tended a large rose garden.

A memorial service will take place at 10:00 AM October 21 at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Mechanicsburg, Pa. with burial following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
