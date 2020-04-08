Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Mary Matilda Hendricks

Mary Matilda Hendricks Obituary
LOUISVILLE - 73, passed away Saturday April 4,2020 at Audubon Hospital.

She was Catholic by faith and a homemaker.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, and enjoyed Bingo.

She was also a member of the Old Fall Cities Corvette Club.

Preceded in death by her parents Leo Clarence and Mary Patricia Guenthner; brother Joseph Guenthner; sisters Patricia Powell, Theresa Fields; sister in laws Becky Guenthner, Gloria Guenthner; brother in laws Ray Powell, Wayne Fields.

Survived by her husband Ronald A Hendricks; brothers; William Guenthner (Betty), Clarence Guenthner , Robert Guenthner; sister in law Gloria Guenthner; children Sherri Hendricks (Danny), Mary Fitzpatrick, Roni Ann Cash (Steve), Stacy Scott (Brandon); twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

Due to the current events surrounding the viral pandemic the Hendricks family will have a private visitation and service to respect the government guidelines and help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
