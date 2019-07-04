Resources
10/14/1917 - 06/28/2011

Joseph P. McDonald Jr.

10/05/1959 - 07/04/2004



"They say there is a reason. They say that time will heal. But neither time nor reason will change the way I feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind my smile. No one knows how many times I have broken down and cried. I want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt. You're so wonderful to think of but so hard to be without."

- Author Unknown

Love, Rose McClain
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
