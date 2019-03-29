Services
Services

Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
2229 Lower Hunters Trace
View Map
Louisville - entered into rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by her children.

She was born on June 21, 1927 to George and Theresa Phelphs.

Mrs. Metzler was a longtime member of Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church and a current member of Incarnation Catholic Church. She volunteered at her church and several other community organizations and participated in several senior clubs. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Mary's delight. She loved to travel just about anywhere with family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Metzler, Sr.; and her youngest son, Keith Metzler.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy White and Nancy Lockamy (Columbia, TN); two sons, Albert Metzler, Jr. (Janice) and Ronald Metzler (Tina); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Her funeral mass will be on Tuesday at 10am at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, with interment following in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation will be Monday from 3pm-8pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.

The Family wishes to thank all who cared for her during her last year, especially the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and also Hosparus who stepped in during her final months.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
