Mary Michelle Smalwood
Louisville - 46, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, John "Carroll" Smallwood; mother, Doris June Dennis Smallwood Wheeler; and step-father, Donald Wheeler.
She is survived by her siblings, Lucinda Booth (Robert), Kenny Smallwood (Audrey), John Smallwood (Tammy), and Gary Smallwood (Paula); and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dreams with Wings.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019