Mary Mildred Joyner Roberts



Louisville - 98, died Monday after a battle with dementia and a week long fight with Covid-19.



Graveside service 1:00 pm Friday, at Middleton Cemetery.



Survived by granddaughter, Angela Evans (Mark); great grandchildren Mark,Jr and Andrea Evans. friend Phoebe Dorsey, and friends LaVerne Parker (Sonny), Mildred Williams (Rovert), Eunice, Remona Barbour, and Yunina Barbour-Payne.



W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.









