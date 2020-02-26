Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Campbellsville Memorial Gardens
Shepherdsville - Mary N. Bland, 78, of Shepherdsville, returned to the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

She was a native of Monroe County, a retired employee of the Roby Elementary School Cafeteria, and a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wayne Bland; her parents, Eston and Hazel Copass Bartley; and siblings, Barbara Jenkins, Nina Quinn, and Edmond Bartley.

Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Bland; a daughter, Lisa Scanlon (Rick); son, Steven Bland; along with four grandchildren, Harrison Scanlon, Cadence Bland, Kenzie Scanlon, and Cassidy Bland.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
