Mary N. Bland
Shepherdsville - Mary N. Bland, 78, of Shepherdsville, returned to the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was a native of Monroe County, a retired employee of the Roby Elementary School Cafeteria, and a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wayne Bland; her parents, Eston and Hazel Copass Bartley; and siblings, Barbara Jenkins, Nina Quinn, and Edmond Bartley.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Bland; a daughter, Lisa Scanlon (Rick); son, Steven Bland; along with four grandchildren, Harrison Scanlon, Cadence Bland, Kenzie Scanlon, and Cassidy Bland.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial gifts are suggested to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020