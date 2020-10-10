1/1
Mary Nell Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Nell Peters

Louisville - Mary Nell Peters, age 84, joined her heavenly father on October, 09, 2020. Mary was born to the late Florence and Asa Corbin in Knifley, KY in 1936. She retired from General Electric and was a member of South East Christian Church. Mary loved nature and traveling, but most of all spending time with her children and family.

Those preceding her in passing are her husband, Arlie Peters, parents, Florence and Asa Corbin, brothers; Cellan, Glenwood, Gilbert, and Kenneth Corbin.

Left to cherish her memory is sister Ernestine (Clifford) McDaniel, children; Charlene Giles, Dianna (Brian) Darling, Gregory (Marian) Giles, and Vivian (David) Passmore, step-children; Jeanella Schueter, Venita Lacy, (dec.) Tim Peters, seven grandchildren, Nick, Kristina, and Evie Stavroulakis, Mary Ellen and Aaron Giles, Alan and Matthew Passmore, five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00am-2:00pm, with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm.Services will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.

Mary will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved