Mary Nell PetersLouisville - Mary Nell Peters, age 84, joined her heavenly father on October, 09, 2020. Mary was born to the late Florence and Asa Corbin in Knifley, KY in 1936. She retired from General Electric and was a member of South East Christian Church. Mary loved nature and traveling, but most of all spending time with her children and family.Those preceding her in passing are her husband, Arlie Peters, parents, Florence and Asa Corbin, brothers; Cellan, Glenwood, Gilbert, and Kenneth Corbin.Left to cherish her memory is sister Ernestine (Clifford) McDaniel, children; Charlene Giles, Dianna (Brian) Darling, Gregory (Marian) Giles, and Vivian (David) Passmore, step-children; Jeanella Schueter, Venita Lacy, (dec.) Tim Peters, seven grandchildren, Nick, Kristina, and Evie Stavroulakis, Mary Ellen and Aaron Giles, Alan and Matthew Passmore, five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00am-2:00pm, with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm.Services will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.Mary will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.