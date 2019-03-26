Mary O. McEachron



Louisville - Mary O. McEachron, 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Stonecrest of Louisville, Kentucky. A twenty-year former resident of the Presbyterian Home in Evanston, Illinois, Mary had made a recent transition from Evanston to Louisville in August of 2018 to be closer to her family. Mary was born Mary Virginia Oxley in 1922 in Poteau, Oklahoma. Her parents were John and Elfrieda Oxley. A lifelong resident of Poteau, John Oxley owned the first Dr. Pepper's bottling works in the region. Mary graduated from high school as class valedictorian in 1940. She left Poteau to attend Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri, later transferring to the University of Chicago, graduating in 1944 with a B. S. in Dietary Science. She interned at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago and accepted a position as assistant head dietitian at Evanston Hospital in Evanston, Illinois in 1946. In December of 1948, Mary met the love of her her life, William (Bill) D. McEachron. In November of 1949, they were married and later moved to Wilmette, Illinois. There they raised four children: Roger (Randa), Tom (Patty), Dave, and Nancy (Randy). Bill preceded Mary in death in 2012. Mary was active in the PEO and the Trinity Methodist Church of Wilmette. She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, playing bridge, reading, and socializing with her many friends. Her often heard laughter was always warm and inviting to all those around her. Mary is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made, in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary