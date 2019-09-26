|
Mary Olivia Duncan Hottell
Louisville - 96 years young, was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 3, 1923 and lived there until 1935. Her family moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she finished school. She went to California during WWII where she rejoined her childhood, sweetheart Elmer Russell Hottell. Mary and Russ were married in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1942. When Russ was called oversees, she joined the California National Guard where she was a Rosie the Riveter. After the war she returned to her family in Dayton, Ohio and worked at the Wright Patterson Airfield until her husband returned home. They were married for 52 years until his death in 1994. In Louisville she worked at FESCO, American Express Travel Agency and Humana. She had a huge passion for sports and especially cheering on her Louisville Cardinals. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Hazel Duncan, her husband Russ, brother Bill Duncan, brother-in-law Bill Arnold and sister-in-law June Duncan. She is survived by her four children; Loretta Boone, Lorraine Hottell, Lynette Bailey (Rick) and Mark Hottell (Frieda), her eight grandchildren; Alyssa Hawkins, Jeff Boone (Lisa), Carrie Boone (Jon), Craig Bailey (Ruth), Lisa Johnson (David), Adam Hottell (Eden), Desiree Palmer and David Robinson, her 7 great grandchildren (Bailey, Ansley, Benjamin, Linley, Clara, Virginia and Henry), her sister Margaret Arnold and the Arnold and Duncan families.
Her funeral will be on Monday, September 30th, at 2pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Monday from 10am until the time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019