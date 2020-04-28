Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Resources
Mary P. Beard

Mary P. Beard Obituary
Mary P. Beard

Louisville - 90, passed away April 27, 2020.

She was a former employee of St. Joseph's Infirmary and a retiree from Audubon Hospital.

Besides her parents, Christine and David Packer, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Beard & brothers, Moses and David Packer.

Survivors include a sister, Lila P. Jones and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services and burial are private. G.C. Williams Funeral Home in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
