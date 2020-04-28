|
|
Mary P. Beard
Louisville - 90, passed away April 27, 2020.
She was a former employee of St. Joseph's Infirmary and a retiree from Audubon Hospital.
Besides her parents, Christine and David Packer, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Beard & brothers, Moses and David Packer.
Survivors include a sister, Lila P. Jones and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services and burial are private. G.C. Williams Funeral Home in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020