Mary Pat (Schnurr) Thompson
Thompson, Mary Pat (Schnurr), age 74, passed away July 13, 2020 after a short illness. She was a former employee of BellSouth, AT&T, and the University of Louisville.
She is survived by her brothers Martin Schnurr Jr. (Rene), Gerald Schnurr (Patty) and her sisters Karen Benz (Richard), Janet Myers (Tim), a host of nieces and nephews who she adored, and her lifelong friend and partner in crime Karen Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband James, and her parents, Martin Schnurr Sr. and Marian Schnurr.
Mary Pat was an unforgettable independent and creative spirit who had the ability to make everyone she met feel special. She was always willing to go the extra mile to help a friend, relative, or community she was a part of.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Kommor for his years spent caring for Mary Pat. The funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Ln. Burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetary. Covid-19 state guidelines will be followed, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project
.