Mary Patricia "Pat" O'Bryan Bronner
Louisville - Mary Patricia O'Bryan Bronner "Pat", 85, passed on to her heavenly father on June 6, 2019. She is survived by Irvin E. Bronner, M.D., her husband of 64 years, and her four children: Cynthia Ann, Edward Anthony, Raymond Louis, and Eric Richard. She is also survived by four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her brother Michael O'Bryan. She was born on October 5, 1933 to parents Louis Patrick and Agnes L. O'Bryan, both deceased, as is her sister Jo Ann O'Bryan Bobrow.
Mrs. Bronner is a 1951 graduate of Presentation Academy and received a degree in nursing from St. Joseph Infirmary School of Nursing in 1954. She taught at Spalding College and Spencerian College. Her main interest was her family. She devoted time to the Cub Scouts as a den mother, and to the Beechmont Women's Club, where she held various offices, organized winter coat drives and high school leadership programs, and shared her love of American history. She was also a founding member of the Order of the Otter. In addition, she enjoyed ceramics, musicals, and interior decorating.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to the physicians, and to the nursing and support staff of Jefferson Place and Norton Audubon Hospital for their professional care and compassion.
Viewing will take place at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd, "In St. Matthews", 4:00 to 8:00PM Sunday, June 9th. The funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity, 501 Cherrywood Rd, 10:00AM Monday, June 10th. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Rd.
The family would prefer that expressions of sympathy be made to the or the Beechmont Women's Club.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 8, 2019