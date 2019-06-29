|
Mary Pearl Sistrunk
Louisville - 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
She is survived by her sons, James, Michael (Jennifer), Bruce, Alonzo (Linda) and Derrick (Jane) Sistrunk; daughters, Grinda Martin (Joseph), and Debra Sistrunk.
Visitation: 6pm -8pm Sunday June 30, 2019 with funeral at 11am Monday, July 1, 2019 both at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2973 Wilson Avenue, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019