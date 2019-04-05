Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
For more information about
Mary Kelly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Church
760 Eastern Parkway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Phyllis Kelly


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Phyllis Kelly Obituary
Mary Phyllis Kelly

- - Mary Phyllis Kelly, 77, passed away April 2, 2019.

She was a graduate of the University of Louisville and a retired Administrative Assistant from Jefferson County Public Schools.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy A. Reigel, and her brother, John E. Gilkey. She is survived by her son, Drake Kelly (Janice), two sisters, Ora Mae Gilkey and Dolores J. Elzey, Sister-in-law, Joyce Gilkey, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Beloved niece, Melissa Elzey, cared for her faithfully as home health nurse/companion during her illness.

A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 760 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Monday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. at Barret.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now