Mary Phyllis Kelly
- - Mary Phyllis Kelly, 77, passed away April 2, 2019.
She was a graduate of the University of Louisville and a retired Administrative Assistant from Jefferson County Public Schools.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy A. Reigel, and her brother, John E. Gilkey. She is survived by her son, Drake Kelly (Janice), two sisters, Ora Mae Gilkey and Dolores J. Elzey, Sister-in-law, Joyce Gilkey, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Beloved niece, Melissa Elzey, cared for her faithfully as home health nurse/companion during her illness.
A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 760 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Monday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. at Barret.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019