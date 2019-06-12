|
|
Mary Plaschke Clingman
Louisville - Mary Plaschke Clingman, 95, passed away at home on June 3, 2019.
She was born into a Louisville, KY family of of editorial artists and political cartoonists.
After graduating from Atherton High School in 1941 she married William Clingman, the grandson of "Billy" Clingman, an infielder for the Cincinnati Reds.
Mary enjoyed helping her husband in the engraving business and throughout her life was interested in marketing and advertising sales. For many years a favorite employee at the Voice Tribune Newspaper, she made many friends and customers with her wit and laughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents Emil and Joyce Plaschke, and is survived by her nephew Paul S. Plaschke, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday June 13, 2019 Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Memorial contributions are requested to be directed to the Kirkwood Children's Chorale at PO Box 220256 Kirkwood, MO 63122
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019