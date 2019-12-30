Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Mary Plummer VanDyke Obituary
Mary Plummer VanDyke

Louisville - Mary Plummer VanDyke, age 86, died December 30, 2019 at Baptist Health of Louisville surrounded by family.

Preceded in death by her brother, Walton Plummer, sister, Wilma Rhea Plummer.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John VanDyke; four daughters, Jill Broyles (Dennis), Julie Hein (Steve), Joy Biggs (Jeff), Janet Hoard (Mark); eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Samuel Plummer (Jean), sister-in-law, Margery Plummer.

Funeral Service will be 12 p.m. Friday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery.

Visitation 4-7 p.m., Thursday at Pearson's.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
