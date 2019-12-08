|
Mary Powell
Louisville - Mary Powell, 88, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Friday, Dec 6, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1931 in New York. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Sgt. Gilbert "Bud" Powell, Son, Anthony Powell. Mary is survived by her, Daughters, Anna Powell Jaggers, and Cecelia McKinley, 4 Brothers, 1 Sister, 5 Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 at Newcomer Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel. To leave a special message for the family.
