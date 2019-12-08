Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Louisville - Mary Powell, 88, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Friday, Dec 6, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1931 in New York. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Sgt. Gilbert "Bud" Powell, Son, Anthony Powell. Mary is survived by her, Daughters, Anna Powell Jaggers, and Cecelia McKinley, 4 Brothers, 1 Sister, 5 Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 at Newcomer Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel. To leave a special message for the family.

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
