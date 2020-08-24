Mary Preston Hardesty



Mary Preston Hardesty passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, on August 20th, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.



Born in 1952, Mary was raised in South Orange, New Jersey. She attended Marylawn of the Oranges Catholic High School and went on to graduate from College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown, New Jersey in 1970. Determined to achieve her childhood dream of becoming a physician, Mary attended Medical School at Universidad Central del Este in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, earning her M.D. in 1980. After graduating Medical School, Mary began her residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stamford, Connecticut. Mary completed her residency at University of Louisville Hospital in 1984 and began practicing Medicine in Adair County, Kentucky where she went on to establish a women's birthing center. In 1986, Mary joined Family Health Centers in Louisville, Kentucky as a Family Practitioner and later went on to serve as Assistant Medical Director. Dr. Mary Hardesty served Family Health Centers for 25 years before retiring. Dr. Mary Hardesty was devoted to community medicine, and believed in offering affordable and quality care for the underserved.



Mary married Joseph Hardesty in 1984 and together had 3 beautiful daughters. Even through Mary's battle with severe rheumatoid arthritis, she persevered, showing up for her family, patients, and dear friends. Mary never let anything stand in the way of her spending quality time with her 4 grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything.



Mary was a devout Catholic and a dedicated parishioner of St. Agnes Catholic Church, participating in the choir and also volunteering as a Pastoral Care Team Member with the Archdiocese of Louisville. She was heavily involved as a Sister Associate with Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, dedicating much of her free time to carrying out their missions, getting to know the Sisters, and attending spiritual retreats. She loved her neighbors and neighborhood fiercely. She was an active participant in the Germantown Paristown Neighborhood Association, Center for Neighborhoods, and Louisville Community Grocery. She was a staunch believer in supporting her local community and small businesses, and voiced her support for the environment and "going green" often. Mary had a passion for the musical arts, playing guitar and piano. She loved gardening, college basketball and football, reading, and spending time with friends and family.



Mary is survived by her 3 daughters, Sarah Hardesty McAvinue, Patricia Amirault (Sean), and Angela Hardesty; 4 grandchildren, Olivia McAvinue, Rigby Amirault, Lida McAvinue, and Lincoln Amirault; siblings, Patrice Sullivan (Jim), Joseph W. Preston (Celeste), Steven Preston (Debbie), and Jamie Preston; and 16 nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in her death by her parents, Joseph W. Preston, Jeanne Preston-Horvath, and Helen Preston (Diamondis).



A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27th at Bosse Funeral Home at 1355 Ellison Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28th at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 1920 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store