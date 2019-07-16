Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
1010 Schiller Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Holstein-Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rae Holstein-Crawford


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rae Holstein-Crawford Obituary
Mary Rae Holstein-Crawford

- - Born April 7, 1947, died July 13, 2019 at age 72 in Nashville, Tn. Formerly of Louisville, Ky., wife of Joseph Crawford (deceased) formerly of Louisville, Ky., she was the daughter of Rose Mary Caro-Holstein, and Raymond B. Holstein formerly of Louisville, Ky. (now deceased) in Lawrenceville, Ga. She is survived by brothers: Raymond V. Holstein (Lisa) of Pendleton, Ky., Donald R. Holstein (Jeanine) of Roswell, Ga,, and sister Mary Ann Bradford. (Mark) of Loganville, Ga.

Mary was loved by everyone fortunate enough to have touched in her life. This especially included all the rescue dogs she and Joe adopted. They were loved as if their children. Children and dogs could detect the goodness of her soul, and compassion to every person she met. She donated over 80 memory books she had compiled of her history in Louisville. These books can be viewed by the general public at the Filson Society.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. July 18, at St. Therese Catholic Church. 1010 Schiller Ave. Louisville, Ky. with burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Louisville, Ky. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. Louisville, Ky. 40204

Visitation hours 12:30p.m. to 4:00 p.m. An hour break for family to have dinner, visitation again 5:00 - 8:00p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now