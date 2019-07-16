|
Mary Rae Holstein-Crawford
- - Born April 7, 1947, died July 13, 2019 at age 72 in Nashville, Tn. Formerly of Louisville, Ky., wife of Joseph Crawford (deceased) formerly of Louisville, Ky., she was the daughter of Rose Mary Caro-Holstein, and Raymond B. Holstein formerly of Louisville, Ky. (now deceased) in Lawrenceville, Ga. She is survived by brothers: Raymond V. Holstein (Lisa) of Pendleton, Ky., Donald R. Holstein (Jeanine) of Roswell, Ga,, and sister Mary Ann Bradford. (Mark) of Loganville, Ga.
Mary was loved by everyone fortunate enough to have touched in her life. This especially included all the rescue dogs she and Joe adopted. They were loved as if their children. Children and dogs could detect the goodness of her soul, and compassion to every person she met. She donated over 80 memory books she had compiled of her history in Louisville. These books can be viewed by the general public at the Filson Society.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. July 18, at St. Therese Catholic Church. 1010 Schiller Ave. Louisville, Ky. with burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Louisville, Ky. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. Louisville, Ky. 40204
Visitation hours 12:30p.m. to 4:00 p.m. An hour break for family to have dinner, visitation again 5:00 - 8:00p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019