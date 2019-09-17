Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church
4005 Dixie Highway
View Map
Mary "Kitty" Redmon


1927 - 2019
Mary "Kitty" Redmon Obituary
Mary "Kitty" Redmon

Louisville - Mary "Kitty" Redmon, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Kitty was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, formerly St. Helen's Catholic Church. She was born on January 5, 1927 in Louisville, Kentucky to John and Malinda (Nord) Nauert. She is preceded in death by her Husband Irvin Redmon, and Parents. Kitty is survived by her Daughter, Cheryl (Ron) Love, Sons, David (Tina) Redmon, and Kevin (Missy) Redmon, 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church (4005 Dixie Highway) with burial to follow in St Michaels Catholic Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
