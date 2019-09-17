|
Mary "Kitty" Redmon
Louisville - Mary "Kitty" Redmon, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Kitty was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, formerly St. Helen's Catholic Church. She was born on January 5, 1927 in Louisville, Kentucky to John and Malinda (Nord) Nauert. She is preceded in death by her Husband Irvin Redmon, and Parents. Kitty is survived by her Daughter, Cheryl (Ron) Love, Sons, David (Tina) Redmon, and Kevin (Missy) Redmon, 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church (4005 Dixie Highway) with burial to follow in St Michaels Catholic Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019