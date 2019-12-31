Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nazareth Home Chapel
Louisville, KY
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nazareth Home Chapel
Louisville, KY
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:30 PM
St. Vincent Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Vincent Church
Mary Regina Atkins Scn Obituary
Mary Regina Atkins, SCN

Louisville - Mary Regina Atkins, SCN, 86, (formerly Sister Mary Mark) was born in Louisville, KY. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville on December 30, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 65 years.

Sister Regina served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades at St. Joseph in Bardstown, KY, St. Mary Academy in Paducah, KY; St. Cecilia and St. Martha in Louisville; St. Matthias in Columbus, OH; and St. Mary in Paris, KY. She also served in social services with Catholic Charities Refugee Services and in healthcare at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

Sister Regina served her SCN Community in the Office of Mission Advancement and in Community Service.

She is survived by her sister Catherine Dolores Bohn, her extended family, and by her religious community.

Visitation and prayer service will be at Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 1-2 p.m.

Sister Regina's body will arrive at Nazareth at 4 p.m. Thursday followed by a Wake service at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent Church.

The Funeral Mass will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Vincent Church, followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Remember
