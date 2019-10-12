Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
5505 Bardstown Road
View Map
Mary Reid Obituary
Mary Reid

Louisville - Mary S. Reid, 82, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.

She was the former Mary Jane Shanks, a graduate of Valley High School, a former secretary at the old Smith Furniture Store and member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Alfred Reid, Jr. (Lynda), Michael Reid, Judi Bowlds (Douglas), David Reid (Nona) and Gary Reid (Jessica); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and sisters, Rose Ann Hatke (Paul) and Jackie Chapman (Gary).

Funeral Mass is 9am Monday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is noon-6pm Sunday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Remember
