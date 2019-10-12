|
Mary Reid
Louisville - Mary S. Reid, 82, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.
She was the former Mary Jane Shanks, a graduate of Valley High School, a former secretary at the old Smith Furniture Store and member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Alfred Reid, Jr. (Lynda), Michael Reid, Judi Bowlds (Douglas), David Reid (Nona) and Gary Reid (Jessica); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and sisters, Rose Ann Hatke (Paul) and Jackie Chapman (Gary).
Funeral Mass is 9am Monday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is noon-6pm Sunday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019