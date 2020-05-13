Mary "Libby" Reid
1930 - 2020
Mary "Libby" Reid

Louisville - Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Berry Reid, 90, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

She was born January 9, 1930 to James Marvin and Viola Elizabeth Hebel Berry, a 1948 graduate of Fern Creek High School and a member of Cedar Springs Church of Christ. She worked as a clerk and bookkeeper for Jefferson County Public Schools.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Mike Beard and Brad Reid; brother, James Berry; and a great grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, William E. Reid; children, Louise Beard, Sharon Cooper (Ron), Terri Frizzell (Bob), Kim Shaughnessy (Brian), James Beard (Tina), and Tony Reid; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

Services were private.

Memorial gifts: WHAS Crusade for Children






Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
