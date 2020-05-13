Mary "Libby" ReidLouisville - Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Berry Reid, 90, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.She was born January 9, 1930 to James Marvin and Viola Elizabeth Hebel Berry, a 1948 graduate of Fern Creek High School and a member of Cedar Springs Church of Christ. She worked as a clerk and bookkeeper for Jefferson County Public Schools.She was preceded in death by her sons, Mike Beard and Brad Reid; brother, James Berry; and a great grandchild.She is survived by her husband, William E. Reid; children, Louise Beard, Sharon Cooper (Ron), Terri Frizzell (Bob), Kim Shaughnessy (Brian), James Beard (Tina), and Tony Reid; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.Services were private.Memorial gifts: WHAS Crusade for Children