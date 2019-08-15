Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Mary Renee McCoy Obituary
Bedford - Mary Renee McCoy, 62 of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday August 13, 2019.

She was the drivers tester for Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Caroll and Gallatin Counties.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Mike McCoy; daughters, Courtney Forgy (Tim) and Shannon McCoy; brother, Larry Foster; grandchildren, Brendan, Mackenzie, Duncan and Rhiannon; niece, Kim Willis (Joe); nephew, Steve Foster (Sherri); her dogs, Tulley and Teelin.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with visitation from 11 AM until time of Service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
