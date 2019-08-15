|
Mary Renee McCoy
Bedford - Mary Renee McCoy, 62 of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday August 13, 2019.
She was the drivers tester for Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Caroll and Gallatin Counties.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Mike McCoy; daughters, Courtney Forgy (Tim) and Shannon McCoy; brother, Larry Foster; grandchildren, Brendan, Mackenzie, Duncan and Rhiannon; niece, Kim Willis (Joe); nephew, Steve Foster (Sherri); her dogs, Tulley and Teelin.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with visitation from 11 AM until time of Service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019