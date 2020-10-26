1/1
Mary Rita Horn
1932 - 2020
Mary Rita Horn

Louisville - Mary Rita Horn, 88, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Louisville on May 18, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Charles and Mary Elizabeth Adams Kemper.

Mary Rita was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church where she served on the Altar Society, Passionist's Auxiliary, Little Sisters of the Poor Auxiliary, Bellarmine Women's Council, AARP Chapter 3863, Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center, and the Association of Ursuline Sisters.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by three siblings, Bill Kemper, Phyllis Block and Sr. Delores Kemper, OSU.

Survivors include her loving husband of sixty seven years, Robert Lee Horn; her children, Robert "Bob" Horn, Jr. (Catherine), Katrina "Tina" Bittel, Richard "Rick" Horn (Debbie), Kevin Horn (Debby), Jack Horn (Susan) and Connie Armstrong (Tom); sister, Geraldine Gardner (Kenny); brother, Raymond C. Kemper (Mary Helen); 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31st at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or the Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
