Mary Rita (Gohmann) Miller
Burlington, West Virginia - Mary Rita (Gohmann) Miller, 71, of Burlington, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Miller of Burlington; two sons, Robert Walker and wife, Alice, and grandchildren, Michael and Lizzy Walker, Joseph McMillan, Louisville, KY and son, David Miller and wife, Jessica, of Burlington; brothers, Barton Gohmann and wife, Carolyn, of Arlington VA, Michael Gohmann and wife, Noelle, of Lanesville IN, and John Gohmann and wife, Mary Jo, of Floyds Knobs IN; and a sister, Annette G. Dezelan and husband, David, of Lake Bluff IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert R. and Josephine Gohmann, and sister, Susan.
Born June 30, 1948 in Louisville KY, Rita grew up in New Albany IN. A proud graduate of Providence High School, she attended Indiana University, Bloomington where she excelled in math. She was a gentle woman whose heart was centered on family, church, and the cycles of farm life. Rita took pride in her home cooking using the fruits from her garden. She had a variety of creative passions including crocheting, knitting, and ceramics. She leaves behind a legacy of loving care and will be deeply missed.
Her funeral service was held July 23, 2019 followed by burial in St. Thomas Cemetery in Keyser, WV. Smith Funeral Home in Keyser, WV was entrusted with her care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the National Cancer Association, www.ncacure.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019