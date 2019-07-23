Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rita (Gohmann) Miller


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rita (Gohmann) Miller Obituary
Mary Rita (Gohmann) Miller

Burlington, West Virginia - Mary Rita (Gohmann) Miller, 71, of Burlington, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Miller of Burlington; two sons, Robert Walker and wife, Alice, and grandchildren, Michael and Lizzy Walker, Joseph McMillan, Louisville, KY and son, David Miller and wife, Jessica, of Burlington; brothers, Barton Gohmann and wife, Carolyn, of Arlington VA, Michael Gohmann and wife, Noelle, of Lanesville IN, and John Gohmann and wife, Mary Jo, of Floyds Knobs IN; and a sister, Annette G. Dezelan and husband, David, of Lake Bluff IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert R. and Josephine Gohmann, and sister, Susan.

Born June 30, 1948 in Louisville KY, Rita grew up in New Albany IN. A proud graduate of Providence High School, she attended Indiana University, Bloomington where she excelled in math. She was a gentle woman whose heart was centered on family, church, and the cycles of farm life. Rita took pride in her home cooking using the fruits from her garden. She had a variety of creative passions including crocheting, knitting, and ceramics. She leaves behind a legacy of loving care and will be deeply missed.

Her funeral service was held July 23, 2019 followed by burial in St. Thomas Cemetery in Keyser, WV. Smith Funeral Home in Keyser, WV was entrusted with her care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the National Cancer Association, www.ncacure.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now