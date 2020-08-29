1/1
Mary Rita Reynolds Nally
1953 - 2020
Mary Rita Reynolds Nally

Loretto - Mary Rita Reynolds Nally, age 67 of Loretto, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home. She was born July 21, 1953 in Marion County. She was a former employee of the old Fruit of the Loom factory in Campbellsville and Spring View Hospital. She enjoyed reading and helping out with events at the St. Joe Community center.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Reynolds, her mother, Anna Louise Thomas Reynolds Abell; her step-father, Paul Abell; her infant twin brother, Raymond Reynolds.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Billy Nally; one son, Jason Lee Nally (Rachel) of Louisville; one daughter, Julie Ann Grant (Kevin) of Knifley; one granddaughter, Hazel Anna Nally; one step grandson, Logan Grant; seven siblings, Michael Reynolds of Mount Washington, Jeff Reynolds (Judy) of Bardstown, Ken Reynolds of Louisville, Mary Lou Brock (Keith) and Martha Alice Mattingly all of Lebanon, J. T. Reynolds (Kathy) of St. Joe and Robbie Reynolds (Jane) of Bardstown.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Saint Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Joe Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 PM Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joe Community Center c/o Frank Reynolds, 300 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, KY 40060.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
SEP
1
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Charles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 29, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
August 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of my 1st cousin, Mary Rita Reynolds Nally. Billy, Jason and Julie, you have our sympathy and our prayers. Mary Rita was always a fun person to be around. May you rest in peace, young lady.
Bill and Donna Reynolds
Family
August 29, 2020
Billy, you and all of the family are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all.
Dave & Tiger
Friend
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley (Riggs) Hutchins
August 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathies.
Michael & Christy Fogle
August 29, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, we all grew up together in St. Joe. My prayers and thoughts are with her family.
Faye Peters Hansel
Friend
August 29, 2020
Condolences to all the Reynolds family and Billy. So young.
SueAnn Ryan-Warms
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
Sincere condolences to all the family. May she rest in peace.
Irene Nalley/ Carter
Acquaintance
