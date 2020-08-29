Mary Rita Reynolds Nally



Loretto - Mary Rita Reynolds Nally, age 67 of Loretto, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home. She was born July 21, 1953 in Marion County. She was a former employee of the old Fruit of the Loom factory in Campbellsville and Spring View Hospital. She enjoyed reading and helping out with events at the St. Joe Community center.



She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Reynolds, her mother, Anna Louise Thomas Reynolds Abell; her step-father, Paul Abell; her infant twin brother, Raymond Reynolds.



Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Billy Nally; one son, Jason Lee Nally (Rachel) of Louisville; one daughter, Julie Ann Grant (Kevin) of Knifley; one granddaughter, Hazel Anna Nally; one step grandson, Logan Grant; seven siblings, Michael Reynolds of Mount Washington, Jeff Reynolds (Judy) of Bardstown, Ken Reynolds of Louisville, Mary Lou Brock (Keith) and Martha Alice Mattingly all of Lebanon, J. T. Reynolds (Kathy) of St. Joe and Robbie Reynolds (Jane) of Bardstown.



Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Saint Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Joe Cemetery.



Visitation is 3-8 PM Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joe Community Center c/o Frank Reynolds, 300 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, KY 40060.









