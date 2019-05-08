|
|
Mary Rosalee Elble (Heitkamper)
Louisville - 100 years, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. She was born on August 21, 1918 at Farmington, the home of her grandparents, Joseph & Maggie Bischoff.
Rosalee was a beautiful, loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister & aunt.
She was preceded in death by her loving husbands Paul Edward William Elble (1949-2013) & Charles Leroy Abrams (1936-1940), sons Charles & Gerald Abrams, daughter-in-law Sylvia Abrams, brothers John, Henry, Charles, Joseph & sisters Elsie, Dorothy, Angela. She is survived by her children, Steven Elble, Mary Bedel, Randolph Elble (Janet), Richard Elble (Shirley), Sharon Flora (Dennis) & daughter-in-law Norma Abrams. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chuck Abrams (Carol), Melissa Caulfield (Mark), David Abrams, Jerry Abrams (Wendy), Paul Abrams (Emily), Monica Abrams, Richard Elble II, Amanda Bedel, Jacqueline Surface (Matt), Emily & Hailey Flora;
12 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchildren.
Rosalee's Catholic faith was important to her & she was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church for 67 years.
Rosalee will be lovingly missed by her family & all those who knew her.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Sts. Simon & Jude Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave. Louisville. Burial in Resthaven Memorial Park & Cemetery 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, following service.
Visitation at Joseph Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive on Thursday from 3 PM until 8 PM & on Friday from 9 AM until the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019