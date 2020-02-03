|
|
Mary Rose Brizendine
Louisville - 97, passed away on February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor W. Brizendine, Jr., brother, Clarence Silliman; sister, Ann Wells; and nephew and godchild, Michael B. Silliman. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Victor W. Brizendine III (Charlotte) and Richard D. Brizendine (Pam); brother, Gerry Silliman (Jane); grandsons, Todd (Mikki), Matthew (Jennifer), Clayton (Heather), Kyle (Krystyana), and Chad (Leslie); granddaughter, Rebekah; great granddaughters, Paxton, Piper, Addison, Harper, Savannah, Rylan, Arya, Katrina, and Hazel; great grandsons, Konrad, Michael, and Jude; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Mary Rose was a cub scout den mother, president of St. Raphael PTA and Alter society, an RCIA facilitator and Eucharistic minister.
She volunteered at the Marion Home and Sacred Heart Village for the Ursuline sisters for many years. She was a Proud Ursuline associate. She loved sports and played golf and bowled until late in her 80s.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 8, 2020, St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, Bardstown Road at Lancashire Ave. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to the Belmont Village and the Nazareth Home for their wonderful care of Mary Rose.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020