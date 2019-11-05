|
|
Mary Rose "Rosie" Cooper
Louisville - Mary Rose "Rosie" Cooper, 94, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Rosie was born in Louisville to the late Herbert and Florence Price. She and her husband were dedicated members of St. Martha Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and worked with the Altar Society, as well as serving in many other capacities.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Herbert and Raymond Price; and a very special aunt, Louise Berlejung.
Left to cherish Rosie's memory are her loving husband of 69 years, Richard J. Cooper, Jr.; daughter, Annette Summers (John); son, Richard Cooper, III; brother, Paul Price; sisters, Betty Dillman, Flo Hemmer, Helen Wode, and Pat Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019