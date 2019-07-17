Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ziegler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rose Durbin Ziegler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rose Durbin Ziegler Obituary
Mary Rose Durbin Ziegler

Louisville - 86, entered Eternal Life Monday, July 15, 2019.

Rose was born in Fredericktown, Kentucky to the late Bertrand and Prudie Mudd. She served her parish home as a school teacher for 29 years at St. Athanasius Catholic Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Margie Spalding, Frances Mudd, Paul Mudd, John Mudd, and Bobby Mudd.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond Charles Ziegler; children, Jerry Durbin (Margaret), Joan Durbin, David Durbin (Pam), Mark Durbin (Wilma), and John Durbin (Nicole); brothers, Philip Mudd and James Mudd (Shirley); step-children, Woody Robertson (Barbara), Tim Ziegler (Vicki), and Mary Anne Price (Larry); 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Covenant House.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now