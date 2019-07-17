|
Mary Rose Durbin Ziegler
Louisville - 86, entered Eternal Life Monday, July 15, 2019.
Rose was born in Fredericktown, Kentucky to the late Bertrand and Prudie Mudd. She served her parish home as a school teacher for 29 years at St. Athanasius Catholic Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Margie Spalding, Frances Mudd, Paul Mudd, John Mudd, and Bobby Mudd.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Charles Ziegler; children, Jerry Durbin (Margaret), Joan Durbin, David Durbin (Pam), Mark Durbin (Wilma), and John Durbin (Nicole); brothers, Philip Mudd and James Mudd (Shirley); step-children, Woody Robertson (Barbara), Tim Ziegler (Vicki), and Mary Anne Price (Larry); 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Covenant House.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019