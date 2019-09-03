|
Mary Rose Sowders
Louisville - 92, of Crescent Hill, passed away Monday evening at her home, with her loving children at her side. She was born in Louisville, on August 26, 1927, to the late Reginald and Aline Casey Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. Sowders, and her four siblings, and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by her children, Karen Coates, Claudia Purdon (Mike), and David Sowders (Fred Heim), her 7 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sowders will be held at 6:00 pm Friday evening in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave. with private entombment at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be 2-6 pm Friday.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019