Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sowders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rose Sowders


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rose Sowders Obituary
Mary Rose Sowders

Louisville - 92, of Crescent Hill, passed away Monday evening at her home, with her loving children at her side. She was born in Louisville, on August 26, 1927, to the late Reginald and Aline Casey Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. Sowders, and her four siblings, and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by her children, Karen Coates, Claudia Purdon (Mike), and David Sowders (Fred Heim), her 7 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sowders will be held at 6:00 pm Friday evening in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave. with private entombment at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be 2-6 pm Friday.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to the .

Please leave a note with the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now